YouTuber Poops on Nancy Pelosi’s Driveway in Honor of President Trump, Says Report
DARKEST TIMELINE
There are still 50 days until the election, but here’s a strong early contender for the absolute worst story of the 2020 cycle. According to the New York Post, a YouTuber has livestreamed himself taking a large dump on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s driveway. The footage, which is really worth avoiding at all costs, shows a man wandering the streets of San Francisco in search of Pelosi’s home. Upon arrival, he sets up a camera across the street, salutes the viewers, then squats down to poop on the concrete. After walking away from the scene, he zooms in on his mess and proclaims: “That’s for President Trump.” The spectacle, which was inevitably titled “Poopalosi,” has racked up more than 19,000 views. In a later livestream, the man claimed he was detained by officers with the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police, and an account on Twitter purporting to be the streamer later apologized for the incident, saying he was “not proud of it at all.”