YouTuber Tana Mongeau Dumped by Sponsor After Calling For Wine Expert’s Death
SCANDALE
YouTube influencer Tana Mongeau has had her sponsorship with e-learning platform Babble revoked after the company appeared on an episode in which Mongeau calls for an international wine expert’s death. On an Aug. 6 episode of her Cancelled YouTube series, Mongeau ranted about her apparently terrible wine tour experience while hungover in France, complaining that she wasn’t told to that she would have to walk and that she wasn’t fed wine during the experience, among other things. “I literally, I absolutely want her dead. At the hands of me,” Mongeau said of Cynthia Coutu. However, Coutu has contradicted many of Mongeu’s claims, and even Babble has called it quits after the influencer said during a sponsored ad: “And with Babbel I could have told Cynthia the wine tour lady to shut the fuck up in her native language.” Babble told NBC News: “This absolutely does not align with Babbel’s company values. Highlighted here, Tana is obviously not a person who understands or celebrates the differences in cultures and we regret to be in any way involved with her.”