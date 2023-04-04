YouTuber’s Prank Goes Horribly Wrong, Sends Virginia Shopping Mall Into a Panic
OUCH
A YouTube prank took a turn for the worst when the prankster was shot in the stomach at Virginia’s Dulles Town Center, sending shoppers into a panic Sunday. Police arrested 31-year-old Alan Colie for allegedly shooting 21-year-old Tanner Cook in the mall’s food court while Cook was filming a prank video for his YouTube channel, Classified Goons. Cook was rushed to intensive care after a bullet pierced his stomach and liver. “I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn’t take it very well,” Cook told WUSA9 from his hospital bed. Colie is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building. Cook said he won’t let the shooting stop him from making videos.