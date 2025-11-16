Cheat Sheet
1

YouTuber With 15 Million Followers Arrested in Miami

A NIGHT IN JAIL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.25 1:13PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Jack Doherty and Scott Storch attend Muhalloween at Goldstein Residence on October 30, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jerod Harris/Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Muha Meds

A YouTuber known for creating controversial prank videos was arrested on Saturday after disrupting traffic while filming content for his channel. Jack Doherty was arrested in Florida after law enforcement found him in the middle of the roadway. The 22-year-old refused to comply with officers’ orders, even after they warned him that failure to do so would result in arrest. According to arrest documents obtained by CBS Miami, police say they found a pill consistent with an amphetamine and several cannabis cigarettes on Doherty. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest, according to the New York Post. A bond for Doherty’s release was set at $3,500, and the influencer was released later that day. On his Instagram, Doherty has since posted videos about his arrest. In one clip, he can be heard saying, “What was I like in jail? Was I running that s--t or what?” The City of Miami Beach Commissioner, Joseph Magazine, also posted Instagram to share his views on Doherty’s arrest, congratulating the police department for “Ensuring that entitled little s--theads like this know that if you come to Miami Beach, you will respect our city.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Doherty’s representatives and the Miami Beach Police Department for comment.

2
Rock Star Cancels Tour Due to Health Concerns
DOCTOR'S ORDERS
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.25 12:03PM EST 
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 11: Yungblud performs onstage during a concert at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on October 11, 2025 in Madrid.
Mariano Regidor/Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Rock star Yungblud announced to fans that he will cancel the remaining shows of his tour after his doctor ordered him to take a break until the end of the year. “It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground,” the 28-year-old English singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday. “This time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t f--- around,” the singer continued, explaining that during a routine checkup, his doctor raised concerns about his voice and blood tests. Stating that he does not want to do “lasting damage” to himself, Yungblud decided to cancel his remaining three shows in the U.S., as well as shows in Latin America. The Abyss singer wrote that all U.S. tickets will be refunded, and fans can expect a gift to be sent to their addresses. “I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do, but I promise I will make it up to you,” his post continued. The singer has previously opened up about his struggles with disordered eating and his ADHD diagnosis.

3
Oscar Winner, 88, Is Raring to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’
THE BUCKET LIST
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 11.16.25 4:14AM EST 
Published 11.16.25 1:33AM EST 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 31, 2025: Morgan Freeman appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 3, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 31, 2025: Morgan Freeman appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 3, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images) Warner Bros. TV/Getty Images

With a career spanning six decades, Morgan Freeman has achieved a lot—although, by the actor’s own admission, there’s still one thing he wants to do. “I wouldn’t mind hosting [Saturday Night Live] at all,” Freeman, 88, told USA Today. “As a matter of fact, it would be a feather in the ol’ cap, you know?” The Oscar-winner was giving a promotional interview for his new film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t alongside co-star Woody Harrelson. “Oh, I’d love it if he hosted,” Harrelson, 64, added. Freeman, known for his deep, distinctive voice and roles in Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, The Shawshank Redemption, and Driving Miss Daisy, acknowledged that his career has “been a long haul.” Still, he reflected that if he hadn’t had the call-up to Studio 8H by now, it probably isn’t coming—though he would take it if it did. Harrelson, who became a member of SNL’s prestigious Five-Timers Club in 2023, added that he hopes Lorne Michaels takes note.

4
Emmy-Winning ‘The Simpsons’ Writer Dies at 61
LAST LAUGH
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 11.16.25 1:03AM EST 
"The Simpsons", Season 8, Episode 15, "Homer's Phobia".
"The Simpsons", Season 8, Episode 15, "Homer's Phobia". The Simpsons/20th Century Fox/Disney

Television writer Dan McGrath has passed away at the age of 61. His sister, Gail Garabadian, confirmed that he died in NYU Langone Hospital on Friday after suffering a stroke. The Emmy-winning writer leaves behind a stellar comedic legacy with writing and producing credits on The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, King of the Hill, Gravity Falls and Mission Hill. McGrath was a key contributor to The Simpsons so-called “Golden Era,” contributing to 50 episodes of the show between 1992 and 1994, including “Mr. Plow,” “Marge vs. the Monorail” and “Deep Space Homer.” His writing on “Homer’s Phobia,” the progressive episode exploring intolerance, won him an Emmy. He also wrote 24 sketches for Saturday Night Live in the early ’90s for stars including Macaulay Culkin, Steve Martin, and Sharon Stone. McGrath was born in Brooklyn in 1964 and taught “comedy and cultural theory” classes at The Center for Fiction.

5
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
MEDICAL DRAMA
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.15.25 8:24PM EST 
Grey's Anatomy
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Don't You (Forget About Me)"" - Amelia and Simone attempt to perform a high-stakes and groundbreaking brain surgery. Teddy and Bailey attend a medical conference and run into Dr. Cass Beckman. Meanwhile, Jo struggles with her irritation toward a younger OB-GYN. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) SCOTT SPEEDMAN, JAMES PICKENS JR., JASON GEORGE, NIKO TERHO (Photo by Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images) Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images

Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr., who has played Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama for its entire 20-year run, recently revealed that he is dealing with his own medical crisis. In an interview with Black Health Matters, Pickens, 71, shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. “It’s not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, but to be honest, prostate cancer has run through my family,” Pickens said. “My father had it. He had a lot of brothers; several of them had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it.” Pickens also shared that his doctors told him they had been “able to catch it so early because you were being tested,” after he had been referred to a urologist after a routine physical. He then opted to undergo a radical prostatectomy, in which the prostate is removed, and is sharing his story in order to challenge the stigma some men feel around discussing their health. His experience mirrors that of his onscreen counterpart, with Dr. Webber revealing in Thursday’s fall finale that he, too, had received a cancer diagnosis.

6
Alt-Country Singer Dies at 59
TRAGIC
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.15.25 5:18PM EST 
AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Todd Snider performs in concert, opening for Robert Earl Keen at ACL Live on August 29, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Todd Snider, an alt-country singer-songwriter who led the Americana music scene, has died. He was 59. Snider’s record label announced his death, which occurred on Friday in a post across his social media accounts, just weeks after he had “sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel.” “Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world,” the Saturday statement read. The alleged Salt Lake City assault, which was reported by his team on Nov. 3, led to the cancellation of several tour dates. Earlier this month, Snider was arrested in Salt Lake City on charges of disorderly conduct, threat of violence, and trespassing. On Friday, Snider’s team updated fans, saying he had been hospitalized in Tennessee with “an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia.” Snider, an Oregon native, moved to Nashville in the 1990s and studied under singer-songwriter legends such as Jimmy Buffett and Billy Joe Shaver. His 2004 album, East Nashville Skyline, became pivotal in the development of alt-country and Americana music.

7
Legendary ‘80s Rocker Retires From Music After 50-Year Career
FARE THEE WELL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.14.25 9:48AM EST 
HAMAR, NORWAY - JUNE 02: David Coverdale from Whitesnake performs outside the Vikingship arena on June 02, 2022 in Hamar, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
HAMAR, NORWAY - JUNE 02: David Coverdale from Whitesnake performs outside the Vikingship arena on June 02, 2022 in Hamar, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns) Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale announced on Thursday that it was time to hang up the “platform shoes and skin-tight jeans” and retire from music, thanking fans for supporting him throughout his career. “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you,” the 74-year-old icon told fans on YouTube. “After 50-plus years of an incredible journey with you—with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, with Jimmy Page—The last few years have been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skin-tight jeans. And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig. But it’s time for me to call it a day.” Raising a glass, the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer told fans, “I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey. All the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing.” The announcement was followed by a montage of Coverdale’s career, soundtracked by the 2011 Whitesnake song “Fare Thee Well.”

8
Original ‘Real Housewife’ Returns to Show After 6 Years
OG RHOC
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.15.25 3:49PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Television personality Vicki Gunvalson attends the DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Hosted by Rob Lowe event at Spago on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Vicki Gunvalson, an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, is making a return to the show. Andy Cohen made the announcement during the filming of “The Bravos” award show during BravoCon in Las Vegas. “Vicki, would you join us as a housewife for Season 20?” Cohen, 57, asked her on stage, presenting Gulvason, 63, with an orange. The former Real Housewives star enthusiastically replied “Yes!” The deal is not yet finalized and is open to negotiations, according to Deadline. Before The Real Housewives expanded to cities such as New York City, Atlanta and Dubai, it started in Orange County in 2006. Gunvalson won Bravo’s Wifetime Achievement Award at The Bravos in 2023. Her win lead many fans to believe that signaled the end of her appearances on the show, which she starred in for 14 seasons. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gulvason wrote on Instagram about her departure back in January 2020.

9
SAG Awards Announce Major Change for 2026
SWITCH UP
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.15.25 2:38PM EST 
The SAG actor statue is displayed on the red carpet of the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The SAG Awards will be getting a new name next year. Starting with its 32nd edition on March 1, 2026, the iconic award show will be called “the Actor Awards,” said showrunner Jon Brockett and chair of SAG-AFTRA’s Awards Committee JoBeth Williams, stating it is “a perfect next step in the show’s evolution.” SAG, which stands for Screen Actors Guild, began streaming on Netflix for its 30th edition, and organizers have been trying to make it more globally appealing ever since. “Since the show started over 30 years ago, our iconic statuette has always been called The Actor, and simply evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” Brockett and Williams said in a joint statement. They further affirmed that “everything about voting, submissions and eligibility remains the same. Only the show name is changing.” This year’s awards saw Demi Moore win Female Actor in a Leading Role for the body-horror film, The Substance. And Timothée Chalamet secured the award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

10
NFL Star Sued Over Suspension-Causing Incident
‘DEFINITELY SELFISH’
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 11.14.25 6:10PM EST 
Alaric Jackson
Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

A Philadelphia woman has sued Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson for allegedly recording her during sex without her consent, refusing to delete the video, then taunting her with it. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, states that the unnamed woman contacted the NFL about the May 2024 incident. Jackson, 27, was suspended for two games that August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, though no details of the reason behind his suspension were given. Jackson’s agent told ESPN on Thursday that he wasn’t aware of the suit, and had no comment. An NFL spokesperson pointed to Jackson’s 2024 suspension. According to the lawsuit, the woman knocked Jackson’s phone away during sex. He then allegedly refused to delete the video when she asked, and said “she ‘would never know’ whether the recording was truly deleted.” Days later, Jackson reportedly told her he had deleted the video, only to send it to her the next day, “confirming that he had lied about its deletion,” the suit states. There is no allegation that Jackson shared the video with anyone else. The woman went to the Los Angeles Police Department, where she was told the video could be considered criminal in nature, but she did not pursue a case. “That’s behind us now, I’m keeping it in-house right now,” Jackson told reporters at the time of his unexplained suspension, adding, “I was definitely selfish, but it’s behind me now.” The suit alleges fraud, invasion of privacy and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

