Ypsilanti, Michigan, Mayor Pressed to Resign for Racist Remark About Vote on Appointee

The mayor of Ypsilanti, Michigan, is facing calls to step down after she said during an official meeting that she would be “crucified” if she voted against appointing any Black person to a committee. Mayor Bath Bashert, who has crusaded for LGBTQ rights, apologized for her comment on Facebook, writing that she is “deeply ashamed and saddened” by her “racist actions.” That’s not enough for the organizers of a protest scheduled for Monday to demand Bashert resign or face a recall movement.