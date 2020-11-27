Our Favorite Shapewear from Yummie is 30% Off for Black Friday

Shapewear is no longer something to agonize over. Yummie makes some of my favorite pieces that don’t feel like shapewear but still help smooth. And in the spirit of saving, they’re marking down the entire site for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Use the code YUMMIECYBERWEEK at checkout and get 30% off everything.

My top recommendations are the Antonette Ribbed French Terry Unlined Bralette and the Ruby Cotton Shaping Thong Back Bodysuit. Both of these pieces stay in my rotation, even if I’m not going out in public. They’re comfortable, breathable, and make me feel great while wearing them, something a lot of shapewear pieces cannot boast.