With Classic Lines and Premium Fabrics, These Clothes Are Your New Summer Fling
Summer Style
It’s a summer of action, but that follows a winter of lounging. You’ve been living in sweats and now you’re expected to, what? Wear hard pants? Put together an “outfit” and “look good”?
Why not comfort and style? Yummie’s got comfy-enough-to-be-PJs clothes that are chic-enough-to-be-on-an-influencer’s-insta stylish. Its whole line of summer apparel is the perfect sweet spot of comfy-cute, but check out these standout faves.
You’d be forgiven for thinking these French terry shorts are pajamas – they’re slide-against-your-skin soft and perfectly lightweight. But with three pockets and a wearable 4” inseam, the only looks you’ll get wearing these outside are envious.
Baby French Terry Shorts With Pockets
Crop tops are very in right now. This cotton hoodie is an ultra-wearable take on the trend, with a moderate length (so baring skin is optional), long sleeves, and a stylish ribbed fabric.
Cotton Stretch Rib Cropped Hoodie
They’ve even got their own comfortable take on swimwear. This square-necked one piece is a modern take on a classic cut. With sewn-in cups and wide straps, it can take on any water activity from pool volleyball to body surfing.
Athena Square Neck One Piece Swimsuit
