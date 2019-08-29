CHEAT SHEET
SHAPEWEAR 2.0
Yummie Is Giving You 30% Off Its Entire Site Right Now. If You Only Get One Thing, This Is It.
Like for many, the idea of shapewear never sat well with Scouted editor Jillian Lucas. That’s why she “avoided any garment with that label,” Jillian wrote, but kept an eye out for “underwear and bralettes that were supportive without a bunch of wires or a crazy price tag.” Then she tried high-design shapewear brand Yummie’s Antonette Ribbed French Terry Unlined Bralette. What did she find? “It’s breathable, adjustable, and hugs my chest in a way that feels supportive but not restrictive,” she wrote, adding that its soft French terry fabric “is extremely comfortable.” And right now, you can get the bralette for $24 (30% off), along with anything else on the site. Through the weekend, Yummie is cutting that same 30% off its entire site. What’s on offer? We’re talking shapewear, leggings, tanks and tops, bodysuits, bras, jeans, and so on. Whatever your undergarment needs or style are, there’s something in this sale for everybody. | Shop at Yummie >
