Ready to Get Back to the Real World? Start by Replacing Your Quarantine Sweats.
HOT PANTS
For many, this month marks one full year of working, studying, or just living life exclusively from home. Among other new habits, the stay-at-home lifestyle has paved the way for a revamped daily uniform that prioritizes coziness above all else. But with all those extra days of continuous wear, that uniform is probably due for an upgrade. There’s no better time to go all in—because after a year of living in total comfort, who is planning on going back to jeans or, ugh, slacks? With a new go-to pair of leggings from Yummie, you can maintain that comfort while still looking stylish as you ease back into the real world this year. To support a bit of spring splurging, Yummie is offering 40% off all full price items from 3/19-3/21—just enter the code SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout.
Gloria Ankle Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging with Pockets
Like other products in its line, Yummie’s super comfortable leggings will smooth you from the tummy down so that no matter where you’re headed (or not), you’ll feel slimmed and supported. As going outside becomes safer, Yummie’s wide range of styles can bring you from day to night, work to leisure, couch to not couch, and everything in between. For a classic everyday look with a holy grail addition—pockets!—try the Gloria Ankle or the Talia Capri. As the days heat up, the Mel Biker Short, featuring an 8 1/4" inseam, will keep your hips and thighs slim either on its own or under a skirt (remember skirts?). If full-length is more your style, the Rachel Cotton Stretch shaping legging is your girl—and as close to chinos as you really need. Shop Yummie’s full line of leggings today and make the post-quarantine transition feel as comfortable as you’ve been for the last year.
Mel Cotton Stretch Shaping Biker Short with Pockets
