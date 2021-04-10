Yummie’s Shaping Cotton Leggings Are 20% Off
SHAPE IT UP
You’ve probably worn your comfy pants and leggings to death over the last year of staying at home and I don’t blame you. Leggings are a gift to those of us that want to feel comfortable, but need a little bit more leeway in the fashion department. So, if your leggings need replacing or you just want to add to your collection, this sale from Yummie is perfect for you.
Rachel Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Down from $50
Gloria Ankle Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging with Pockets
Down from $58
Right now, take 20% off Yummie’s cotton leggings with the code YASIS20. Choose from the classic Rachel, which features a sideseam-free construction and full-leg smoothing, or go for the cropped silhouette of the Gloria. There are a handful of styles to choose from, so you can beef up your legging wardrobe in one go.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.