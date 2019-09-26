CHEAT SHEET
NO CRIME
Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General: Hunter Biden ‘Did Not Violate Anything’
Yuri Lutsenko, a former top Ukrainian prosecutor, told The Washington Post that Hunter Biden did not violate any laws while he was on the board of Ukrainian private gas company Burisma. “From the perspective of Ukrainian legislation, he did not violate anything,” Lutsenko told the Post in his first interview since news broke on Friday of a whistleblower complaint alleging President Trump pressured Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate a family member of his political rival. “Hunter Biden cannot be responsible for violations of the management of Burisma that took place two years before his arrival,” Lutsenko told the Post.
Burisma was under scrutiny for possible abuse of power and unlawful enrichment before Hunter Biden was involved in the company, and he has never been accused of any wrongdoing in the investigation. Regardless, President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has alleged that the former vice president’s son was involved in corruption during his nearly five years at Burisma, but has not provided any evidence to support those claims. Since Giuliani stirred up the allegations against Biden’s son, The Daily Beast has learned that the Ukraine is likely to pursue the cases Trump urged Zelensky to reconsider during their notorious phone call—but not in the way Trump intended.