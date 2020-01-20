Putin Fires Prosecutor General Yury Chaika, Reports Say
Russia’s prosecutor general Yury Chaika has been removed from his post, according to the country’s Interfax news agency. Chaika is a top Kremlin official and a confidante for President Vladimir Putin. The firing comes after Russia’s entire government resigned last week when Putin spoke about making changes to the constitution which could see him remain in power after his presidential term comes to an end in 2024. It was reported in 2017 that Donald Trump Jr.’s notorious meeting to get kompromat on Hillary Clinton may have been arranged by Chaika, who is a close personal friend of Natalia Veselnitskaya. He is also closely linked to Trump’s failed business partner, Aras Agalarov, who was key to the plans to build Trump Tower Moscow and who organized the Moscow staging of the Miss Universe competition. Chaika is also known for his efforts to discredit Bill Browder, who has campaigned to bring to justice those responsible for Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky’s death in prison.