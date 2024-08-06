Zac Efron Had Water in His Lungs After Scary Pool Dive Accident

The mysterious incident that led to Zac Efron’s recent hospitalization was a swimming pool dive that went horribly wrong, reports say.

The 36-year-old was staying at a villa in Ibiza over the weekend when he went for a swim with friends in a pool at the property. When he dived in, Efron’s chest hit the bottom of the pool and he ended up ingesting water into his lungs, a source told People.

Security at the villa assisted in pulling Efron out of the water after they saw him showing signs of distress. The source added that Efron was briefly dazed and was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution.

There, the High School Musical star had X-rays to confirm that no water was still in his lungs, according to People. The report claimed medical staff gave Efron the all clear within hours, but he chose to stay at the facility until paparazzi who’d followed him left the hospital.

On Sunday, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram showing him lifting weights. “Happy and healthy,” he captioned the image, adding: “Thanks for the well wishes.”