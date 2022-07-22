Zac Efron, Netflix Slammed With ‘Down to Earth’ Trademark Lawsuit
EARTH TO EFRON
Zac Efron and Netflix were hit with a trademark lawsuit for the 2020 show Down to Earth with Zac Efron. A health and wellness company called Down to Earth is alleging it had long owned rights to the name and that the show has been detrimental to business, according to a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court. The company says the “potentially fraudulent” health advice given on the show has made it take a hit in business. Down to Earth is also critical of Efron’s promotion of a new line of Nature Valley bars attached to the show’s name as it sells its own healthy snacks. “My client could not just sit back and let Zac Efron, Darin Olien and Netflix go on to a new season without accountability for their actions,” Down to Earth’s lawyer told Reuters.