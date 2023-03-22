Zachary Levi Backs Allegations Dwayne Johnson Sank Shazam Post-Credits Scene in ‘Black Adam’
Zachary Levi took a superhero-sized swipe at Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday by backing a report claiming Johnson refused to allow a post-credits scene in Black Adam featuring Levi’s character. On Tuesday, TheWrap reported that Johnson had promoted his personal brand at the cost of the DC Universe and had killed off a planned scene at the end of Black Adam which would’ve seen Shazam having a cameo. After the report came out, Levi pointed to the article in an Instagram post. “The truth shall set you free,” Levi wrote, apparently confirming the report’s allegations. The report further claimed that Johnson’s antics had “systematically crippled” both the Shazam and Black Adam franchises, though DC’s film division has also been hobbled by unrelated issues.