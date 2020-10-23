‘Home Improvement’ Star Choked Girlfriend Over Missing Cell-Phone Chargers: Cops
BRUTAL
Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan—who’s been arrested on strangulation and coercion charges—beat and choked his girlfriend over missing cell-phone chargers, according to the cops. The actor’s girlfriend allegedly accused him of dragging her out of bed by her hair, beating her, and cursing at her over the missing cables. She reportedly told police that he punched and slapped her multiple times, choked her to a point where she believed she would suffocate, and lodged his knee into the back of her neck. When she broke free and tried to call 911, Bryan allegedly disconnected the phone line. Police said they discovered blood, swelling, and bruising on his girlfriend when they finally arrived. Bryan, who’s been released on bail, appeared in court on Friday and his next court dates were scheduled for Nov. 20 and Nov. 30, according to TMZ.