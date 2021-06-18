Zack Snyder Ends Debate Over Whether Batman Would Perform Oral Sex on Catwoman
‘CANON’
Batman v Superman and Man of Steel director Zack Snyder took to Twitter on Thursday night to settle a dispute over whether Batman would perform oral sex on Catwoman. He would, according to Snyder, who tweeted a drawing of Batman going down on Catwoman on a Gotham rooftop at night, captioning the drawing “Canon.” DC Comics had blocked a scene of the caped crusader having sex with Catwoman from the upcoming Harley Quinn series on HBO, according to the show’s creator, Justin Halpern. Halpern said, “In this third season of Harley, we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’” The remark set off a storm of online controversy about the Dark Knight.