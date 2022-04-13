21-Year-Old Camera Installer Who Spotted Subway Suspect Instantly Becomes NYC Hero
ZACK FOR MAYOR
Not all heroes wear capes, as 21-year-old Zack Tahhan showed New York City on Wednesday afternoon. As hundreds of detectives worked around the clock to track down the man who opened fire on the busy train on Tuesday, Tahhan was the one to finally spot Frank James on Wednesday afternoon as he was installing security cameras in the East Village. “I was working inside the store and I was doing security cameras inside and I see the guy, he was walking from the street, and I see him [on] the cameras,” he told onlookers and reporters at the scene. “I thought oh shit, that guy, let me call the police!” Tahhan told a swarm of reporters that he moved to the U.S. from Syria five years ago, speaks five languages, and works installing CCTV. “We try to make the people safe, always, because the life is nice,” he said. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed on Wednesday that James was nabbed after a call to Crime Stoppers.