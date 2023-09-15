Get Prepared for the New iPhone 15 With Zagg’s Premium Accessories
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Apple recently announced and previewed the new iPhone 15 and iPhone Pro Max during “Wonderlust,” which will both be available for pre-order on September 15, so it’s safe to say many of us Apple users will be upgrading our phones. Aside from the phone itself, you’ll also want to be prepared to take the best care of your investment, which means having a protective phone case, a portable charger, and a solid charging mount at your disposal. ZAGG is home to some of the best technology accessories on the market, including those for the iPhone 15 models—and you can already shop them before receiving your new phone.
Zagg iPhone 15 Accessories
ZAGG’s Luxe Snap phone case is a solid option if you tend to drop your phone often or just want to keep your device in pristine condition. Made with recycled materials and graphene, this case provides superb protection designed to protect your iPhone 15 Pro from falls up to 10 feet. If you’re in the market for a charger, ZAGG’s 15W Wireless Charging Pad is the way to go aside from a traditional box and wire. This small charging pad offers fast universal wireless charging whether you’re on the couch or at a restaurant. Plus, there’s an anti-slip rubber ring, so you don’t have to worry about the pad following off a surface. Be sure to head over to ZAGG to get the brand’s latest iPhone 15 accessories before they’re gone—and before your new device arrives.
