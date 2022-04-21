CHEAT SHEET
Student Arrested in Russia on ‘Nazism’ Charges for Twerking at War Memorial
Russian officials have reportedly charged a student visiting from Zambia for twerking in front of a World War II memorial—accusing her of “rehabilitating Nazism.” The student, Rebecca Ziba, posted a joking caption along with an Instagram video of herself dancing next to Khanty-Mansiysk’s Memorial of Glory, which was dedicated to soldiers who died fighting against Nazi Germany. But Russian officials saw nothing funny about it, calling her actions “obscene” and “insulting.” The student now faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 3 million rubles (roughly $37,000). In an interrogation video, Ziba allegedly confessed and apologized for her behavior, saying she “didn’t know what the memorial signifies.”