Zamboni Driver Leads NHL’s Hurricanes to Victory as Emergency Goalie

Read it at Raleigh News & Observer
A 42-year-old Zamboni driver was tapped to be the emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, and he secured a victory over his hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. David Ayres stopped eight of 10 shots on goal, allowing Carolina to notch a 6-3 win after regular Hurricanes goalies James Reimer and Petr Mrazk were taken out with injuries. “It was awesome, I had the time of my life out there,” Ayres said after the game. The NHL requires home teams to have an emergency goalie on hand who can play for either side. Ayres, whose competitive hockey career ended in 2004, will make $500 for his appearance.