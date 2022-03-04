Europe’s largest nuclear power station is on fire after Russian troops began to shell it early Friday, according to the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city where the plant is located.

Mayor Dmytro Orlov of Enerhodar, an industrial city along the Dnieper River, had said earlier that an armored column of soldiers was moving toward Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters.

Orlov reported that Ukrainian forces were battling with the invaders, whom he characterized as “young men in athletic clothes and armed with Kalashnikovs,” on the outskirts of the city.

A plant official confirmed in a video posted to Telegram that the Russians had begun shelling the station, which is at the western edge of Enerhodar.

“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” spokesperson Andriy Tuz said in the video, according to the Associated Press. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

Tuz told Ukrainian television that one of the facility’s six reactors was on fire as a result of the shelling, the AP reported. Undergoing renovation, the affected reactor was not in operation prior to the attack, he said.

However, there was still nuclear fuel inside the reactor, Tuz added.

An anonymous government official told the AP that elevated levels of radiation had been detected near the plant, which accounts for roughly one-quarter of all power generated in Ukraine.

In a frantic Twitter statement, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba affirmed that Russian troops were firing “from all sides” at the plant, and that flames had “already broken out.”

“If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl!” he wrote, referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster at Chernobyl. “Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”

Firefighters trying to get to the fire were being prevented by Russians soldiers shooting at them, according to Tuz.

On Thursday, a Ukrainian official involved in a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia said that the two sides had reached an understanding regarding the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, but little else.

Short after the invasion began one week ago, Russian forces captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, north of capital city Kyiv. Though experts detected a worrying increase in radiation coming from the exclusion zone shortly after the site’s facilities fell into Russian hands, they concluded there was little risk of disaster.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.