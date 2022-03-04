Zelensky: Russia’s Shelling of Power Plant Is Unprecedented ‘Nuclear Terror’ Attack
Russia’s shelling of the largest nuclear power station in Europe has been described as a “nuclear terror” attack by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after it was attacked by Russian forces overnight—though, as of Friday morning, no spike in radiation levels had been detected at the site. Speaking in a video message late Thursday, Zelensky said: “No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units... This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror.” The Ukrainian president added: “If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything. The end of Europe.” The attack was condemned by leaders around the world, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.