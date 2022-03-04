Staff at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Seized by Russians Working ‘at Gunpoint,’ Says Owner
UNDER DURESS
Workers inside Europe’s biggest nuclear power station are being forced to operate the facility “at gunpoint” after Russian forces attacked and seized it overnight, according to the company that runs the plant. The Zaporizhzhia plant was hit by a Russian projectile Thursday night, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, causing a fire to break out. Petro Kotin, the head of the state-owned nuclear power firm Energoatom, gave more details about the attack in a Telegram post Friday. According to CNN, Kotin said Russian troops “entered the territory of the nuclear power plant, took control of the personnel and management of the nuclear power plant.” He added: “The station management works at invaders’ gunpoint.” Kotin went on to warn that, if the nuclear facilities suffered a direct hit by shelling, it “will lead to nuclear disaster.” No rise in radiation activity has yet been recorded following Thursday night’s attack.
