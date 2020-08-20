Zappos’ Treasure Trove of Denim Is on Sale Right Now

One of Zappos’ hidden gems is their denim collection. Top brands like Levi’s, Paige, and J Brand are all carried by Zappos. And while the free shipping and returns is enough for us to want to only buy denim from Zappos from now on, their huge VIP sale is also pretty convincing. Right now, there are tons of styles on sale and if you’re a Zappos VIP (or you sign up) you’ll earn points for every purchase you make, which add up to savings in the future. We’ve rounded up some of the best discounted denim to bring you into fall with some fancy pants.

Levi's Womens Mid Rise Skinny Jean: These classic, mid-rise skinny jeans come in five different colors and two inseams. They have a touch of elastane for stretchiness and comfort all day.

Levi's Womens Mid Rise Skinny Jean Originally $60 Buy on Zappos $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Levi's Mens 501 Original: You can’t go wrong with the iconic 501s. These jeans have been around for decades, with a straight leg and fit through the thigh. They also come in multiple inseams and over 20 washes.

Levi's Mens 501 Original: Originally $60 Buy on Zappos $ 41 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AG Adriano Goldschmied Ex-Boyfriend Slim in 23 Years Salvage: If you’re looking for a pair of jeans that’s a little more relaxed, these are it. These have been treated to look and feel like worn in jeans before you even wash them.

AG Adriano Goldschmied Ex-Boyfriend Slim in 23 Years Salvage Originally $235 Buy on Zappos $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

KUT from the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Five-Pocket: The whiskering and sanding of these jeans give them a vintage look. You can roll the cuffs for a casual look or leave them unrolled and pair with heels for a more elevated option.

