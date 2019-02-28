Zappos is Taking Up to 50% Off Thousands of Winter Styles, So You Can Prepare for The Next Cold Season

Zappos is marking down all their winter gear from top brands up to 50% off. Names like UGG, Sorel, The North Face, Columbia, Keen, Sperry, and more are all included. Now’s your chance to prepare for next winter for a lot less than usual.

The sale is split up between boots (almost 1,000 are discounted) and coats (over 2,300 are included). On the boots front, you stand to save $76 on the best-selling Sorel Joan of Arctic and $60 on the Sorel 1964 Premium LTR. Need something a bit comfier? Get almost 50% off the insulated The North Face TermoBall MicroBaffle Bootie II.

If you’re looking to replace the winter coat you held on for just one more season, Zappos has you covered there, too. The North Face does it again with the Arctic Parka II down from $299 to $179.35 (a savings of 40%). Guys can get in on the warmth too, with The North Face McMurdo Parka III for 40% off or go for a more mid-weight option in the Jester Jacket.

