Zappos Is Having a Bundle and Save Sale, With 20% Off 3 or More Pairs of Women’s Underwear
SAVING YOUR BUTT
If there’s one piece of clothing that I am investing in while stuck at home, it’s underwear. No one wants to wear something that makes them uncomfortable all day, so why not start with the basics? When it comes to finding new underwear, look no further than Zappos because right now, they’re having a pretty great sale. You can save 20% when you buy three or more pairs of underwear from brands like Calvin Klein, Hanky Panky, Jockey, and more.
Hanky Panky Original Rise Occasion Thong
Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Bikini
Jockey No Panty Line Promise Tactel Hip Brief
There are all shapes and sizes and colors to choose from, so you can tailor your underwear wardrobe to match your outerwear wardrobe. Classic Calvin Klein briefs are a no brainer, as well as briefs from Warner’s that promise not to pinch. Get your underwear in a bundle (not a bunch) and save some cash.
