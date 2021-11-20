This Six-Quart Sauté Pan Has Helped Me Make Everything From Stuffed Acorn Squash to Pancakes

As a new homeowner for almost nine months now, I will admit that I am still slowly but surely trying to get my new place in shape. That being said, the hand-me-downs I am blessed to have are very well-appreciated in my life right now, as they—appliances, furniture, and kitchenware— have saved me money and spared me from worrying about shipping delays. However, while a lot of the handed-down kitchen items will always have a place—looking at you, ‘70’s-era microwavable steamer—in my kitchen, lately the decades-old pots and pans that I have been using are starting to show their wear. Eager for something new, recently, I have been on the hunt for something larger that I can use to whip up big batch meals, hearty breakfasts, and small side dishes no problem. Thankfully, my search for the perfect pot-like pan hybrid wouldn’t be long and hard, as once I discovered the ZAVOR Noir 6-Quart Sauté Pan, I knew that it was something I could use for a lifetime.

Unlike many of the pots and pans I’ve used before, this durable cast aluminum pan is like a wok and dutch oven all in one. It can store up to six quarts at a time, can be used for both wet and dry cooking, and because it is made of cast aluminum, it distributes heat evenly, speeding up cooking time. The saute pan's unique lid is equally impressive—unlike the other pot lids of my past, this lid fits quietly and snugly onto the pot, so there’s no more loud clanking when you close it shut. Because this lid has a steam hole on top, it also helps food cook faster without becoming too mushy or dry in the process.

Zavor Noir 6 Qt Sauté Pan This versatile saute pan features removable handles, a nonstick surface, and is super lightweight. Buy at Amazon $ 89.95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

So, does that mean it cooks food well? You bet. So far, I have made everything from stuffed acorn squash to pancakes to pasta inside of it with little to no hiccups. As its cast aluminum finish speeds up cooking, I am also able to even make meals and sides faster—this pan makes rice faster than my countertop rice maker does—than I could before.

Other reasons why you need it? Cleanup is also awesome—since the pan is non-stick, long gone are the days of soaking and scrubbing for hours on end. Storing it is also easy because its cast aluminum makes this pan lightweight it is easy to carry, so it can easily be tucked away in any kitchen cabinet without taking up too much space.

In my opinion, the included rubber handgrips are probably the best part of this sauté pan. Why? They adequately protect hands—adios, oven mitts— from hot handle surfaces, and make lifting the pot a lot less strain on your hands. However, while this pan is safe to use in the oven, be sure to take the handles off the pan because they are plastic. So, should you get this kitchen lifesaver? Yes, especially since it can make all kinds of meals without having a huge mess to clean up afterward. And yes, it’s a bit pricier than similar models on the market. But, since you’ll probably use it for years to come, consider it an investment piece you may be able to pass down to someone someday.

