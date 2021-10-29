Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Break Up Following Allegations He Hit Her Mom
SEPARATE WAYS
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split, People reports. News of the breakup comes after Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, went public with an allegation that the singer struck her while her daughter wasn’t home, though TMZ reports the pair went their separate ways a month ago. Yolanda is reportedly considering filing a police report against the former One Directioner. The couple has a child together, 13-month-old Khai. Malik issued a vague statement on Twitter: “In an effort to protect that space for [Khai] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”