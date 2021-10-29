Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassing Yolanda and Gigi Hadid in Violent Altercation
SHOCKING
The skirmish between singer Zayn Malik and his ex-model in-law Yolanda Hadid was much more violent than previously reported, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Malik was actually charged in the September altercation at their Pennsylvania home, with prosecutors alleging he committed four harassment offenses toward Yolanda and his partner Gigi Hadid. According to the documents, Malik called his stepmother a “fucking Dutch slut” and, bizarrely, described how his daughter with Gigi was conceived. He then allegedly pushed Yolanda into a dresser, “causing mental anguish and physical pain,” the documents allege He also allegedly told Gigi, who was on the phone from Paris, to “strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house.” Malik pleaded no contest to the charges on Wednesday and was given 360 days of probation, along with no-contact orders for Yolanda and a security guard on the scene, who Malik allegedly tried to fight.
Malik and Gigi announced their breakup Thursday night, with Malik saying the altercation was part of “private family matters.”