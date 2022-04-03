Zelensky Accuses Russia of Committing ‘Genocide’ Against Ukraine
‘DESTRUCTION AND EXTERMINATION’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russia’s unprovoked war against his country has now become “genocide” against his people. Global outrage erupted this weekend over reports that Russian forces had executed Ukrainian civilians in the streets of Odessa and Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the deaths showed “that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII” while calling for more help from Western nations to help kick Russia out of Ukraine. Zelensky, appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, was asked by anchor Margaret Brennan if Russia’s actions rose to the level of genocide. “Indeed. This is genocide,” he responded, warning that the “destruction and extermination” of Ukraine is Russia’s main goal.