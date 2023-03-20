Zelensky Adviser Hints That Putin Sent Body Double to Ukraine
WELL, IT’S A THEORY
A top adviser to the Ukrainian government appears to be claiming that President Putin is sending body doubles to public events in his place. Anton Gerashchenko tweeted three recent pictures of the Russian president—including two that purported to show Putin venturing into disputed territories inside Ukraine. Red circles were drawn beneath his chin in all three images in an apparent claim that they cannot be the same man. An image of Putin in Crimea on March 18 appears to show a heavier jowl than subsequent photos taken in Mariupol, which is under Russian control in Ukraine, and Moscow. It may simply be the case that some of the photos were more unflattering than others, but Gerashchenko asked: “Which one do you think is the real one?”