Zelensky Confronts Trump at the Pope’s Funeral
President Zelensky’s office put out photos of the Ukrainian president deep in conversation with President Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday. The iconic image captures the two men sitting on a pair of chairs dwarfed by the majesty of St. Peter’s Basilica. Zelensky tweeted that they discussed the on-going war in Ukraine. It marked their first in person meeting since their disastrous confrontation in the White House earlier this year. President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom also joined the pair in conversation at one stage. It is not known exactly what was discussed, but the three European leaders hold very different views about Ukraine to President Trump, and indeed Valdimir Putin, who was not invited to the funeral. Zelensky posted afterwards: “We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”