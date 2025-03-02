Zelensky Gets Tea With King Charles After Getting Kicked Out of White House
HOPE HE SAID THANK YOU
Donald Trump may have been invited to meet King Charles III at some indeterminate point in the future (a meeting that is already giving courtiers cause to panic) but his shouting match partner beat him to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enjoyed a private audience with the British monarch Sunday. A palace source told The Daily Beast “refreshments were served.” Buckingham Palace has not revealed what the two discussed, but they were photographed side by side at the king’s country home, Sandringham, after European leaders said they would back Zelensky at a crisis summit in London. Local residents waving Ukrainian flags greeted Zelensky as he arrived at Sandringham. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier told the beleaguered leader: “We are all with you.” The meeting comes after Zelensky’s visit to the White House was cut short last week when the Ukrainian leader and Trump got into a shouting match.
