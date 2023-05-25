Zelensky Gives Surprise Commencement Address at Johns Hopkins University
‘OUR CENTURY’
Students from Johns Hopkins University’s class of 2023 had an unexpected guest deliver their commencement address on Thursday: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The wartime leader joined via livestream from Ukraine and appeared following a slickly produced montage recounting Russia’s invasion. His speech centered on the value of time, and he urged graduates to make good use of theirs. “The time of your life is under your control,” he said. “The time of life of all Ukrainians who are forced to live through this terrible Russian aggression, unfortunately, is subject to many factors that are not all in their control.” Zelensky also thanked President Joe Biden, a “strong bipartisan coalition in Congress,” and the American people for supporting Ukraine. “This century will be our century. A century where freedom, innovation, and democratic values reign,” he said. “Our tomorrows, and the tomorrows of our children and grandchildren, depend on each of our todays.”