Zelensky Pays Tribute to Slain Foreign Aid Workers
MERCY MISSION
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent his condolences to the families of two foreign aid workers killed in eastern Ukraine after their vehicle was hit by Russian shelling. The pair, Canadian Anthony Ihnat and Emma Igual from Spain, were working for a Ukrainian NGO that helps evacuate wounded people from frontline areas. The organization, Road to Relief, said on its Instagram page that the pair was trapped with two others inside a burning van after the vehicle was hit by shells near the town of Chasiv Yar. Igual had been director of the charity. Two volunteers from Germany and Sweden were seriously wounded, and Zelensky said in his daily nighttime address that they had been taken to a hospital. “This Russian shelling once again confirms how close the war against Ukraine is to everyone in the world who truly values human life and who believes it is the common moral duty of humanity to stop terror and defeat evil,” he said.