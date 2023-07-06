Zelensky Says Dad Rock Helps Him With the War in Ukraine

CHEAT SHEET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he likes to listen to classic rock to help him endure the conflict with Russia. CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Zelensky if he ever has time to be “able to take a minute to read or to listen to music” as he leads his country through the war. “I have such moments,” Zelensky answered in the interview, which aired Wednesday, adding that “the music helps.” When asked what he likes to listen to, he said: “I like AC/DC and Ukrainian music,” admitting that while he doesn’t “understand all the words” of AC/DC’s lyrics, he liked “the energy.” “I like Eric Clapton, loads of, loads of— Guns N’ Roses,” he said, joking: “Maybe it’s too old music.”