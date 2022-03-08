Zelensky Defiantly Doubles Down on Promise to Stay in Kyiv: ‘I’m Not Afraid of Anyone’
‘NOT HIDING’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his vow to remain in the capital city of Kyiv in a video posted to social media on Monday, revealing his location and saying he was “not afraid” of invading Russian forces. “Now I will say one thing: I stay here. I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street,” the president said, referring to where his offices are located. “I’m not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this patriotic war of ours.” He added later: “You know, we used to say: Monday is a hard day. There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday. And now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that.” Zelensky, who has been targeted in at least three assassination attempts in the 12 days since the Russians first pushed over the border, said that he was certain victory would “definitely be achieved.” Several rounds of ceasefire talks have failed to broker lasting result, but Zelensky promised Monday that Ukraine would continue to “insist on negotiations” until peace was achieved.