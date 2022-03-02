TV reporters captured the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was informed by his chief of staff on Monday that a TV tower by the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv was being bombed by Russian forces. “That is Russia, my congratulations,” he said wryly. Zelensky, who has refused to leave Kyiv despite receiving intelligence to suggest he was Russia’s No. 1 target, told Channel 4 that he had only seen his wife and young kids once since the invasion began last week. “Work and sleep, that’s it,” he said. The U.S. government reportedly offered to evacuate Zelensky but he declined, saying that “the fight is here,” and he needed ammunition “not a ride.”