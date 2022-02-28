Zelensky Says Ukraine Has ‘Earned’ Immediate EU Membership With Fight Against Putin
LET US IN
President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the European Union to change its rules to allow for Ukraine’s immediate entry into the bloc to help it fight back against Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Speaking in a TV address on Monday, the Ukrainian leader said: “We appeal to the European Union to immediately admit Ukraine as a member under a new special procedure... I’m convinced Ukraine has earned the right and that this is possible.” Zelensky went on: “Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing... I’m sure it’s possible.” Ukraine’s entry to the EU would be a nightmare scenario for Putin, who has previously described Russians and Ukrainians as “one people” as part of his attempts to justify his invasion.