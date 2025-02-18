Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Zelensky Scraps Saudi Arabia Trip After Embarrassing Peace Talk Snub
FIRING BACK
He said he made the decision to avoid the “false image” that Ukraine was being included in the negotiations.
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
Published
Feb. 18 2025
12:06PM EST
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
White House Insists Musk Isn’t in Charge of DOGE or Even Part of It
Sean Craig
Culture
‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Politics
NYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
entertainment
A White Supremacist Holds an Entire American City Hostage
Jen Yamato
Politics
I Only Fired Hundreds at the FAA, Sean Duffy Boasts Amid Safety Crisis
William Vaillancourt