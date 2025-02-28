U.S. News

Zelensky Trolls Trump and Vance as He Breaks Silence on Oval Office Row

GIVING THANKS

The Ukrainian president fired off a spree of pointed “thank yous” on X after a tense White House meeting.

Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern

