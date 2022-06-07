Zelensky ‘Very Happy’ Boris Johnson Has Survived Tory No-Confidence Vote
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says it’s “great news” that Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote that could have forced him from Downing Street. The British prime minister has been the most proactive of major Western leaders in funneling arms to Ukraine so it can fight off Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion. “I am very happy about this. Boris Johnson is a true friend of Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video link-up with a conference being hosted by the Financial Times. “I regard him as our ally, and Great Britain as a great ally. Boris is supporting us. Boris is very concrete in supporting Ukraine... This is great news.” Monday’s vote saw 148 of 359 Conservative lawmakers vote against Johnson’s continued leadership, a margin of victory suggesting that his days in government are numbered.