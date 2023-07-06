Zelensky Vows Revenge After Russian Missile Strike Kills 4+ in Lviv
COLD BLOOD
At least four people were killed by a Russian missile strike in Lviv on Thursday in the single biggest attack on the city’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a minute-long video of rescue teams searching rubble in the aftermath of the attack in western Ukraine and promised to respond to the “night attack by Russian terrorists.” “There will definitely be a response to the enemy,” he added. “A strong one.” Maksym Kozytsky, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, wrote on Telegram that the youngest victim was a 21-year-old woman. “Russia is killing our youth. Our future. The oldest person to die was 95,” he said. “The woman survived World War II, but, unfortunately, she did not survive racism.” He added that 34 people were injured—including 13 who needed hospital treatment—and said over 30 houses were destroyed along with more than 250 apartments and other buildings.