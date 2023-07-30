CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Zelensky: War Is ‘Returning’ to Russian Soil After Moscow Drone Attack
HITTING BACK
Read it at BBC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that combat will be coming to Russian territory after this weekend’s drone attack on Moscow. Zelensky called such attacks on Russian land “inevitable” in a Sunday video address about the war. “Today is the 522nd day of the so-called ‘Special Military Operation’, which the Russian leadership thought would last a couple of weeks,” he said. “Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia—to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.” Russia’s defense ministry said the Kremlin downed three Ukrainian drones on Sunday.