Zelensky Will Visit Washington to Meet With Biden After U.N. Confab
MAN ON A MISSION
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington, D.C., next week after appearing in person at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, sources told The New York Times. Zelensky is not expected to address Congress, as he did in December, the Times reports, but will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House and members of Congress in an attempt to secure further U.S. aid to Ukraine. The Biden administration is aiming to get the necessary votes in Congress to push through $24 billion more in humanitarian and military aid over GOP opposition. The Times reports the administration is also close to a decision on whether to send long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) amid Ukraine’s grinding counteroffensive against Russia.