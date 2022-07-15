Zelensky’s Wife Made a Christmas Video With the 4-Year-Old Girl Killed in Russian Airstrike
HEARTBREAK
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, revealed that she personally knew a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian airstrike on Thursday. The missile bombardment on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia left 23 dead and 100 injured. Among three children killed in the attack was Liza Dmitrieva. Her mother, Iryna, also lost a leg. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike as an “open act of terrorism” while his wife revealed a personal connection to the dead on Thursday evening. “Today, we all were horrified by a photo of an overturned baby carriage from Vinnytsia,” Olena Zelenska tweeted. “And then, reading the news, I realized that I know this girl. Knew... I will not write all the words I want to, to those who killed her. I will write to you about Liza.” Sharing a clip of their meeting, Zelenska added: “We met while recording a video for Christmas holidays. The little girl managed to paint with dye not only herself, her dress, but also all the other children, me, the cameramen and the director just in half an hour... Look at her, alive, please. Crying with her loved ones.”