Zello Recordings of Capitol Rioters Revealed: This Is ‘Everything We F*cking Trained for’
SELF-INCRIMINATING
Audio and chat logs from the walkie-talkie app Zello reportedly show Trumpist rioters giving live running commentary of their storming of the Capitol building last week. The Guardian obtained logs from a public Zello channel called “STOP THE STEAL J6,” where Trump supporters at home and in the Capitol discussed the riots as they happened. In one audio message from a female militia member, she says “we are in the main dome right now,” and describes police officers “throwing grenades, they’re frickin’ shooting people with paintball.” Another woman says: “The police are doing nothing. They’re not even trying to stop us.” Other commenters can be heard encouraging the rioters, with one male saying: “Jess, do your shit... This is what we fucking lived up for. Everything we fucking trained for.” Following the report’s publication, Zello released a statement saying it had deleted over 2,000 channels known to be linked to militias.