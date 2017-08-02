Zendaya Reacts to Excuse for Trump Police Brutality Comments

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
During Monday afternoon’s daily White House press briefing, Sarah Sanders addressed the controversial comments President Donald Trump made to in an address to law enforcement officials. “I believe he was making a joke at the time,” Sanders told the press corps. Wednesday morning, Zendaya had some words for Sanders: “It’s not funny.” At the Long Island event, the president said, “When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over? Don’t hit their head, and they just killed somebody—don’t hit their head… I said, you can take the hand away, okay?”