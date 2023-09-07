This Water Filtration System Will Give You Fresh, Clean Water in Seconds
DRINK UP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There is one thing we all need to survive: water. Sure, water bottles are a convenient way to get fresh, filtered water, but we all know that they just aren’t good for the environment. If you want to make sure your water is as clean as possible, take matters into your own hands and invest in a water filter from Zero Water. Zero Water utilizes a five-stage filtration system that removes nearly all dissolved solids (lead, chromium, etc.) from the water for a fresh and clean taste. Plus, it’s also the only pour-through filter certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) to PFOA/PFOS (“forever chemicals”) to give you peace of mind that your water is safe to drink.
Zero Water Filtration Systems
Even though you technically won’t be able to see the difference, the digital meter on the water filter displays how many dissolved solids have been removed prior to dispensing. The best part? Zero Water filters start at prices as low as $28—that’s a small price to pay for long-term quality water assurance. And right now, you can score 20 percent off all water dispensers and pitchers.
